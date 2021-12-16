The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.07

The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 16th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share on Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%.

New York Times has raised its dividend payment by 43.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 3 years. New York Times has a payout ratio of 21.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect New York Times to earn $1.36 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.6%.

Get New York Times alerts:

NYT traded up $0.29 during trading on Thursday, hitting $45.15. The stock had a trading volume of 909,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,549,484. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.46. The firm has a market cap of $7.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.68 and a beta of 0.79. New York Times has a one year low of $39.73 and a one year high of $58.73.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $509.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $499.32 million. New York Times had a return on equity of 15.23% and a net margin of 8.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that New York Times will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in New York Times stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) by 240.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 872,968 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 616,180 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.52% of New York Times worth $38,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NYT shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on New York Times from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wolfe Research lowered New York Times from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, December 6th.

New York Times Company Profile

The New York Times Co is a media organization, which engages in creating, collecting, and distributing news and information. It operates through the news product and other interest-specific products, and related content and services. It offers newspapers, print, and digital products and investments. The firm manages The New York Times, NYTimes.com, and mobile applications.

Featured Article: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Receive News & Ratings for New York Times Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Times and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.