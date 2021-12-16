The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Acquired by SlateStone Wealth LLC

SlateStone Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,789 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,418 shares during the quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble during the second quarter worth approximately $60,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 50.2% in the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $90,000. 62.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Michael G. Homan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.81, for a total value of $1,468,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 8,115 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.40, for a total transaction of $1,204,266.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 151,249 shares of company stock worth $22,257,187 over the last quarter. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PG shares. Erste Group raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Sunday, September 12th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.75.

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock opened at $158.86 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $146.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $142.11. The company has a market cap of $384.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.04, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.67. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $121.54 and a one year high of $159.64.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $20.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.87 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 18.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.63 EPS. On average, analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.8698 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 21st. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.62%.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

