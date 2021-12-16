The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by Kanawha Capital Management LLC

Kanawha Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 179,845 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,074 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble comprises 2.3% of Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $25,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 566,378.0% during the second quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 13,340,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,800,041,000 after purchasing an additional 13,338,202 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the second quarter valued at approximately $989,563,000. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the second quarter valued at approximately $588,283,000. FMR LLC grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 7.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,132,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,391,188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,746,707 shares during the period. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the second quarter valued at $193,631,000. Institutional investors own 62.94% of the company’s stock.

PG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Erste Group upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $163.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Sunday, September 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.75.

In other news, CAO Michael G. Homan sold 10,134 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.29, for a total value of $1,502,770.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CAO Michael G. Homan sold 10,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.81, for a total value of $1,468,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 151,249 shares of company stock valued at $22,257,187. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PG stock opened at $158.86 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $146.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $142.11. The company has a market cap of $384.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.44. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $121.54 and a twelve month high of $159.64.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $20.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.87 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 18.33%. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.8698 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 63.62%.

Procter & Gamble Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

