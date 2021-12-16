The Property Franchise Group (LON:TPFG) Trading Down 2.3%

The Property Franchise Group PLC (LON:TPFG) dropped 2.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 295.75 ($3.91) and last traded at GBX 299 ($3.95). Approximately 11,184 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 34,372 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 306 ($4.04).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 435 ($5.75) target price on shares of The Property Franchise Group in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.58. The firm has a market capitalization of £95.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 285.85 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 294.09.

In other news, insider Richard Wilson Martin acquired 1,000,000 shares of The Property Franchise Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 300 ($3.96) per share, with a total value of £3,000,000 ($3,964,583.06). Also, insider David Arthur Raggett acquired 2,000 shares of The Property Franchise Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 273 ($3.61) per share, with a total value of £5,460 ($7,215.54).

The Property Franchise Group Company Profile (LON:TPFG)

The Property Franchise Group PLC manages real estate properties in the United Kingdom. The company provides residential letting, estate agency, and property management services to tenants and landlords. It offers its services under the CJ Hole, Ellis & Co, Ewemove, Martin & Co, Parkers, and Whitegates brands.

