The Siam Commercial Bank Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SMUUY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

The Siam Commercial Bank Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SMUUY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a growth of 60.0% from the November 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Shares of SMUUY stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $14.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,251. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.43. Siam Commercial Bank Public has a one year low of $10.83 and a one year high of $16.62.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Siam Commercial Bank Public from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th.

The Siam Commercial Bank Public Co Ltd. engages in the banking business. The firm involves in personal banking, business banking, and wholesale banking. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, SME, Retail, and Insurance segment. The Corporate Segment which serves corporate and commercial customers.

