The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $266.07 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) will announce $266.07 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Simply Good Foods’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $261.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $273.40 million. Simply Good Foods posted sales of $231.15 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Simply Good Foods will report full year sales of $1.10 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.09 billion to $1.11 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.14 billion to $1.19 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Simply Good Foods.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04. Simply Good Foods had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The business had revenue of $259.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. Simply Good Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis.

SMPL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Simply Good Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $42.00 in a report on Sunday, October 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Simply Good Foods from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Simply Good Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.15.

In other Simply Good Foods news, Director Conyers Park Sponsor Llc sold 18,633 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total transaction of $745,506.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Timothy Allen Matthews sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.98, for a total transaction of $599,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 392,367 shares of company stock worth $15,144,853. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Simply Good Foods by 521.9% during the 2nd quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 436,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,926,000 after purchasing an additional 366,083 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Simply Good Foods by 46.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 799,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,577,000 after purchasing an additional 254,675 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Simply Good Foods by 165.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 338,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,681,000 after buying an additional 211,002 shares in the last quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Simply Good Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,216,000. Finally, Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Simply Good Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,587,000. 89.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ SMPL opened at $37.84 on Thursday. Simply Good Foods has a 1 year low of $24.67 and a 1 year high of $41.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.48 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.56.

Simply Good Foods Company Profile

The Simply Good Foods Co is a consumer packaged food and beverage company, which engages in the development, marketing, and sale of nutritional food and snacking products. Its products include nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks, confectionery, and frozen meals under the Atkins and Quest brands.

