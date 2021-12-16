Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Acquired by Ziegler Capital Management LLC

Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 184.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,816 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 5,066 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $4,471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TMO. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 19.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,316,751 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,717,901,000 after buying an additional 2,133,690 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the second quarter worth approximately $893,779,000. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 152.7% during the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,109,316 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $559,617,000 after purchasing an additional 670,372 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 130.6% during the second quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 796,673 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $401,898,000 after purchasing an additional 451,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 10.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,993,588 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,014,647,000 after purchasing an additional 381,863 shares during the last quarter. 85.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TMO stock opened at $655.74 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $621.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $562.61. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1-year low of $433.52 and a 1-year high of $666.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $258.39 billion, a PE ratio of 30.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.56.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $5.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.67 by $1.09. The firm had revenue of $9.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.41 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 28.14% and a net margin of 21.93%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.63 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, September 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical research company to repurchase up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.83%.

In other news, COO Mark Stevenson sold 26,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $631.88, for a total value of $17,013,369.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 22,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $638.10, for a total value of $14,389,155.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 76,400 shares of company stock worth $48,437,702 in the last three months. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TMO shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $540.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $635.00 to $657.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $675.00 to $685.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $618.20.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

