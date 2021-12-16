Theta Fuel Price Tops $0.21 on Exchanges (TFUEL)

Theta Fuel (CURRENCY:TFUEL) traded 6.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 16th. One Theta Fuel coin can currently be purchased for $0.21 or 0.00000430 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Theta Fuel has a total market capitalization of $1.11 billion and $78.64 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Theta Fuel has traded down 15.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 20.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $108.84 or 0.00222734 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002987 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 23.3% against the dollar and now trades at $342.06 or 0.00700027 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.63 or 0.00019715 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000557 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 22.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33.71 or 0.00068981 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00007423 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000485 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0850 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Theta Fuel Profile

Theta Fuel uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 5,301,214,400 coins. The official message board for Theta Fuel is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e . The official website for Theta Fuel is www.thetatoken.org . The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @Theta_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Theta Network and protocol aim to solve various challenges the video streaming industry faces today. First, tokens on the Theta blockchain are used as an incentive to encourage individual users to share their redundant computing and bandwidth resources as caching or relay nodes for video streams. This improves the quality of stream delivery and solves the “last-mile” delivery problem, the main bottleneck for traditional content delivery pipelines, especially for high-resolution high bitrate 4k, and 8k. Second, with sufficient network density, the majority of viewers will pull streams from peering caching nodes, allowing video platforms to significantly reduce content delivery network (CDN) costs. More importantly, by introducing tokens as an end-user incentive mechanism the Theta Network allows video platforms to deepen viewer engagement, drive incremental revenues “

Theta Fuel Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Theta Fuel should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Theta Fuel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

