Theta Fuel Trading Down 13.1% Over Last Week (TFUEL)

Theta Fuel (CURRENCY:TFUEL) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 16th. Over the last seven days, Theta Fuel has traded down 13.1% against the dollar. One Theta Fuel coin can currently be bought for $0.20 or 0.00000420 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Theta Fuel has a market cap of $1.07 billion and $38.71 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $103.97 or 0.00217079 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002921 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $273.27 or 0.00570553 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.26 or 0.00019332 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000553 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.60 or 0.00070145 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00007917 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0913 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000491 BTC.

About Theta Fuel

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 5,301,214,400 coins. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @Theta_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Theta Fuel is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e . The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Theta Fuel is www.thetatoken.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Theta Network and protocol aim to solve various challenges the video streaming industry faces today. First, tokens on the Theta blockchain are used as an incentive to encourage individual users to share their redundant computing and bandwidth resources as caching or relay nodes for video streams. This improves the quality of stream delivery and solves the “last-mile” delivery problem, the main bottleneck for traditional content delivery pipelines, especially for high-resolution high bitrate 4k, and 8k. Second, with sufficient network density, the majority of viewers will pull streams from peering caching nodes, allowing video platforms to significantly reduce content delivery network (CDN) costs. More importantly, by introducing tokens as an end-user incentive mechanism the Theta Network allows video platforms to deepen viewer engagement, drive incremental revenues “

Buying and Selling Theta Fuel

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Theta Fuel should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Theta Fuel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

