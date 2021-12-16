Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.43

Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 16th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.43 per share by the construction company on Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%.

Thor Industries has raised its dividend payment by 15.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 13 consecutive years. Thor Industries has a dividend payout ratio of 12.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Thor Industries to earn $13.90 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.4%.

THO traded down $2.95 on Thursday, reaching $98.68. 681,149 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 655,359. The stock has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a PE ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 2.04. Thor Industries has a twelve month low of $91.60 and a twelve month high of $152.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $110.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The construction company reported $4.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $1.24. The company had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. Thor Industries had a net margin of 5.74% and a return on equity of 27.58%. Thor Industries’s revenue was up 56.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.05 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Thor Industries will post 13.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

THO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Thor Industries from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday. Truist Securities lowered their price target on shares of Thor Industries from $142.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Thor Industries from $126.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Truist lowered their target price on shares of Thor Industries from $142.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. The analyst attributes his reduced price target to expectations of difficult retail comparisons, faster-than-anticipated inventory replenishment, and the likelihood of easing margins over coming quarters. Longer term however, Thor should continue to benefit from a multi-quarter restocking dynamic and historically-elevated margins, Swartz tells investors in a research note, adding that at below 5-times expected FY22 EBITDA, the risk-reward on the stock “remains attractive”. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.89.

In other news, Director Peter Busch Orthwein purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $103.41 per share, with a total value of $1,034,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Thor Industries stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 155,475 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 20,534 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.28% of Thor Industries worth $17,568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 88.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Thor Industries Company Profile

Thor Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of recreational vehicles. It operates through the following segments: North American Towable Recreational Vehicles; North American Motorized Recreational Vehicles; and European Recreational Vehicles. The North American Towable Recreational Vehicles segment includes operating entities such as Airstream, Heartland, Jayco, Keystone, and KZ.

