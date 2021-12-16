Thorstarter (XRUNE) 1-Day Volume Hits $644,431.00

Thorstarter (CURRENCY:XRUNE) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 16th. Over the last week, Thorstarter has traded 9.6% lower against the US dollar. One Thorstarter coin can now be bought for $0.22 or 0.00000462 BTC on major exchanges. Thorstarter has a total market capitalization of $17.84 million and approximately $644,431.00 worth of Thorstarter was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002089 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001695 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.07 or 0.00054481 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,956.03 or 0.08266112 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.60 or 0.00078567 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,934.85 or 1.00159633 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.71 or 0.00051640 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002689 BTC.

About Thorstarter

Thorstarter’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 80,689,454 coins. Thorstarter’s official Twitter account is @thorstarter

Buying and Selling Thorstarter

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thorstarter directly using U.S. dollars.

