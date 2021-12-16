Thunder Token Price Tops $0.0106 (TT)

Thunder Token (CURRENCY:TT) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 16th. One Thunder Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0106 or 0.00000022 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Thunder Token has a market cap of $87.10 million and approximately $11.66 million worth of Thunder Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Thunder Token has traded 7.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00012789 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.24 or 0.00181278 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001166 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000010 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000745 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0555 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Thunder Token Profile

Thunder Token (TT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 1st, 2018. Thunder Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,180,337,300 coins. Thunder Token’s official message board is medium.com/thunderofficial . The official website for Thunder Token is www.thundercore.com . The Reddit community for Thunder Token is /r/thundertoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Thunder Token’s official Twitter account is @ThunderProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “ThunderCore is an Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) compliant blockchain. Tokens based on the ERC-20 standard can be minted and deployed on ThunderCore. ThunderCore is its own blockchain with its own native cryptocurrency. It is EVM-compatible with throughput of 1,200+ TPS, sub-second confirmation times, and low gas costs—making it quick and easy for DApps to deploy and scale. Consensus Nodes complete a single round of voting to confirm transactions in under a second. The accelerator, a DDoS-resilient distributed system, coordinates the network of consensus nodes. “

Thunder Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thunder Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thunder Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Thunder Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

