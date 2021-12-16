thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TYEKF) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $10.62

thyssenkrupp AG (OTCMKTS:TYEKF) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.62 and traded as low as $10.47. thyssenkrupp shares last traded at $10.47, with a volume of 201 shares trading hands.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.62. The firm has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a PE ratio of -45.52 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.00.

thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TYEKF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.13 billion during the quarter. thyssenkrupp had a negative return on equity of 0.54% and a negative net margin of 0.34%.

ThyssenKrupp AG is an international group of companies comprising largely independent industrial and technology businesses. It operates through the following segments: Components Technology, Elevator Technology, Industrial Solutions, Marine Systems, Materials Services, Steel Europe, and Corporate. The Components Technology segment offers components for the automotive, construction, and engineering sectors, as well as for the wind turbines.

