Tixl (TXL) Price Hits $0.12 on Major Exchanges

Tixl (CURRENCY:TXL) traded 15.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 16th. During the last seven days, Tixl has traded 7.1% lower against the US dollar. Tixl has a market capitalization of $8.32 million and $76,274.00 worth of Tixl was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tixl coin can now be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000257 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Tixl alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002077 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001701 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.72 or 0.00055475 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,018.37 or 0.08337794 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.90 or 0.00078678 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $48,178.40 or 1.00013322 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00053124 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002687 BTC.

Tixl Coin Profile

Tixl’s total supply is 600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 67,070,793 coins. Tixl’s official message board is medium.com/tixlcurrency . Tixl’s official Twitter account is @TixlOrg . The Reddit community for Tixl is https://reddit.com/r/tixl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Tixl’s official website is tixl.me/executive-summary

According to CryptoCompare, “Tixl is a non-profit FinTech company based in Hamburg, Germany. Tixl is the company behind the “Autobahn Network” project, a next-generation payment network. MTXLT (later TXL) is a token issued by Tixl, and the flagship asset of the Autobahn Network, which can be transferred with zero fees. The Autobahn Network allows Bitcoin, and other digital assets, to be transferred quickly and privately with low transaction fees. “

Tixl Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tixl directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tixl should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tixl using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Tixl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tixl and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.