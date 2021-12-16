TOKPIE Market Cap Reaches $2.34 Million (TKP)

TOKPIE (CURRENCY:TKP) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 16th. One TOKPIE coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0815 or 0.00000170 BTC on major exchanges. TOKPIE has a total market cap of $2.34 million and $13,140.00 worth of TOKPIE was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, TOKPIE has traded down 14.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get TOKPIE alerts:

SENSO (SENSO) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00004046 BTC.

Sylo (SYLO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000008 BTC.

XIO (XIO) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000656 BTC.

Auxilium (AUX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

3DCoin (3DC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Project Coin (PRJ) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SHENG (SHENG) traded up 2,145,798,854% against the dollar and now trades at $4,292.83 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Anchor Neural World Token (ANW) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000884 BTC.

NairaX (NIRX) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MDUKEY (MDU) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000010 BTC.

About TOKPIE

TKP is a coin. TOKPIE’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,714,064 coins. TOKPIE’s official Twitter account is @tokpie_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for TOKPIE is /r/Tokpie and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for TOKPIE is tokpie.io

Buying and Selling TOKPIE

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TOKPIE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TOKPIE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TOKPIE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TOKPIE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TOKPIE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.