Tornado Cash (TORN) Price Hits $37.50 on Major Exchanges

Tornado Cash (CURRENCY:TORN) traded up 12% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 16th. Over the last week, Tornado Cash has traded 4.6% higher against the US dollar. One Tornado Cash coin can currently be bought for approximately $37.50 or 0.00076748 BTC on exchanges. Tornado Cash has a total market capitalization of $41.24 million and $9.96 million worth of Tornado Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002047 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001694 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.21 or 0.00055677 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,047.24 or 0.08282724 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.92 or 0.00077599 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,833.29 or 0.99937806 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.74 or 0.00052687 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002634 BTC.

About Tornado Cash

Tornado Cash’s launch date was December 18th, 2020. Tornado Cash’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,099,795 coins. Tornado Cash’s official Twitter account is @TornadoCash

According to CryptoCompare, “Tornado Cash is completely decentralized, controlled and governed by its community. By acquiring TORN tokens, users can participate by voting on governance proposals and weighing in on the evolution of the protocol. “

Tornado Cash Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tornado Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tornado Cash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tornado Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

