Tornado Cash (TORN) Reaches Market Cap of $42.35 Million

Tornado Cash (CURRENCY:TORN) traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 16th. In the last week, Tornado Cash has traded up 9.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Tornado Cash coin can currently be bought for approximately $38.50 or 0.00080315 BTC on major exchanges. Tornado Cash has a total market capitalization of $42.35 million and approximately $10.99 million worth of Tornado Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002088 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001700 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.96 or 0.00054157 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,952.51 or 0.08244488 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.01 or 0.00079293 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $47,880.64 or 0.99873587 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.85 or 0.00051838 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002706 BTC.

Tornado Cash Coin Profile

Tornado Cash was first traded on December 18th, 2020. Tornado Cash’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,099,795 coins. Tornado Cash’s official Twitter account is @TornadoCash

According to CryptoCompare, “Tornado Cash is completely decentralized, controlled and governed by its community. By acquiring TORN tokens, users can participate by voting on governance proposals and weighing in on the evolution of the protocol. “

Buying and Selling Tornado Cash

