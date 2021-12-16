Toro (NYSE:TTC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Toro (NYSE:TTC) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Toro had a net margin of 10.99% and a return on equity of 33.79%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:TTC opened at $98.03 on Thursday. Toro has a 1 year low of $89.24 and a 1 year high of $118.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $100.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.35.

Get Toro alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 27th. This is a positive change from Toro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Toro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.06%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TTC. Bank of America downgraded Toro from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Toro from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Toro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

In related news, Director Janet Katherine Cooper sold 1,702 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.18, for a total value of $168,804.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Toro stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) by 57.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 266,497 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 97,071 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.25% of Toro worth $29,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

Toro Company Profile

The Toro Co designs, manufactures, and markets a range of turf equipment. It operates through the following segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment consists of turf & landscape equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment; snow & ice management equipment; and irrigation products.

Further Reading: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Toro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.