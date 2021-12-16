Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:TYG) Short Interest Down 39.7% in November

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:TYG) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 22,500 shares, a decrease of 39.7% from the November 15th total of 37,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 63,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Shares of NYSE:TYG opened at $26.99 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.14. Tortoise Energy Infrastructure has a fifty-two week low of $19.75 and a fifty-two week high of $31.15.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.67%. This is a positive change from Tortoise Energy Infrastructure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37.
Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Company Profile
Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corp. operates as a mutual fund closed-end investment trust. The company owns a portfolio of master limited partnership investments in the energy infrastructure sector. Its objective is to provide its stockholders a high level of total return with an emphasis on current distributions.
