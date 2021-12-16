Total Energy Services Inc. (TSE:TOT) Director Purchases C$26,520.00 in Stock

Total Energy Services Inc. (TSE:TOT) Director Daniel Kim Halyk purchased 5,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$5.20 per share, for a total transaction of C$26,520.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,815,100 shares in the company, valued at C$9,438,520.

Daniel Kim Halyk also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 10th, Daniel Kim Halyk bought 7,200 shares of Total Energy Services stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$5.35 per share, for a total transaction of C$38,520.00.

On Thursday, September 23rd, Daniel Kim Halyk purchased 2,800 shares of Total Energy Services stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$4.44 per share, for a total transaction of C$12,432.00.

Shares of TOT stock traded up C$0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$5.50. 40,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,908. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$5.28 and its 200-day moving average is C$4.60. The company has a market cap of C$242 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.92. Total Energy Services Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$3.08 and a fifty-two week high of C$6.05.

Total Energy Services (TSE:TOT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.09) by C$0.18. The business had revenue of C$118.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$117.00 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Total Energy Services Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TOT. ATB Capital raised their price objective on Total Energy Services from C$8.25 to C$9.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on Total Energy Services from C$6.50 to C$6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th.

Total Energy Services Company Profile

Total Energy Services Inc provides various products and services to the oil and natural gas industry primarily in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Contract Drilling Services, Rentals and Transportation Services, Compression and Process Services and Well Servicing.

