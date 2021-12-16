Tower Bridge Advisors Acquires New Stake in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

Tower Bridge Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 9,795 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,202,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Thor Industries in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 133.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 212 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thor Industries in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 295.3% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 340 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 62.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 486 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. 88.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Peter Busch Orthwein bought 10,000 shares of Thor Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $103.41 per share, with a total value of $1,034,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE THO opened at $101.63 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $110.03 and its 200 day moving average is $112.68. The company has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a PE ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 2.04. Thor Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $91.60 and a fifty-two week high of $152.20.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The construction company reported $4.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by $1.24. The business had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. Thor Industries had a return on equity of 27.58% and a net margin of 5.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 56.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.05 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 13.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 21st. This is a boost from Thor Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. Thor Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.17%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Wedbush lifted their target price on Thor Industries from $126.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Thor Industries from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Truist dropped their price target on Thor Industries from $142.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. The analyst attributes his reduced price target to expectations of difficult retail comparisons, faster-than-anticipated inventory replenishment, and the likelihood of easing margins over coming quarters. Longer term however, Thor should continue to benefit from a multi-quarter restocking dynamic and historically-elevated margins, Swartz tells investors in a research note, adding that at below 5-times expected FY22 EBITDA, the risk-reward on the stock “remains attractive”. Truist Securities dropped their price target on Thor Industries from $142.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, KeyCorp downgraded Thor Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Thor Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.89.

Thor Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of recreational vehicles. It operates through the following segments: North American Towable Recreational Vehicles; North American Motorized Recreational Vehicles; and European Recreational Vehicles. The North American Towable Recreational Vehicles segment includes operating entities such as Airstream, Heartland, Jayco, Keystone, and KZ.

