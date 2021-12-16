Tower Bridge Advisors Buys New Stake in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

Tower Bridge Advisors bought a new stake in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,000 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,177,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 23,792 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,545,000 after buying an additional 1,415 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 61,849 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,616,000 after buying an additional 1,405 shares during the period. D.B. Root & Company LLC boosted its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 8,460 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $904,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 68.4% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,400 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $684,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,379,305 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $147,544,000 after buying an additional 16,137 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

Simpson Manufacturing stock opened at $130.14 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a PE ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $117.99. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $90.37 and a 12-month high of $131.39.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The construction company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 21.52% and a net margin of 15.62%. The firm had revenue of $396.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $447.72 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. Simpson Manufacturing’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 6th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.23%.

Several brokerages have commented on SSD. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $138.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In other Simpson Manufacturing news, insider Roger Dankel sold 1,500 shares of Simpson Manufacturing stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.32, for a total value of $159,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Brian J. Magstadt sold 2,000 shares of Simpson Manufacturing stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.36, for a total transaction of $234,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 24,300 shares of company stock valued at $2,883,872. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Simpson Manufacturing

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc manufactures and markets building and construction solutions. It offers wood construction products which include connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, and lateral systems primarily used to strengthen, support, and connect wood applications in residential and commercial construction, as well as do-it-yourself (DIY) projects; and concrete construction products such as anchor; and repair, protection, and strengthening products for concrete, brick and masonry applications in industrial, infrastructure, residential commercial, and DYI projects.

