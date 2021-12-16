Tower Bridge Advisors Grows Stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Tower Bridge Advisors lifted its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,192 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 816 shares during the period. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $1,893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 64.6% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 69.2% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. 81.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LLY. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $279.00 to $272.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup raised Eli Lilly and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Thursday. Cowen raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $275.94.

LLY stock opened at $275.28 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $263.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.35. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $161.78 and a 1 year high of $275.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $251.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $243.55.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.64 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 111.51% and a net margin of 21.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. This is an increase from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.83%.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 195,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.82, for a total value of $52,419,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

