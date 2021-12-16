Tower Bridge Advisors Grows Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Tower Bridge Advisors lifted its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 41.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,601 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 1,345 shares during the period. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in Netflix were worth $2,808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Netflix during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Netflix by 423.1% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 68 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Netflix by 126.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 68 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Netflix by 58.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 73 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in Netflix during the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.47% of the company’s stock.

In other Netflix news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 69,707 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.00, for a total value of $43,566,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Gregory K. Peters sold 6,455 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.00, for a total value of $4,034,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 125,070 shares of company stock valued at $79,525,491 over the last 90 days. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $605.04 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $268.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.85. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $478.54 and a one year high of $700.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $648.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $579.13.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.48 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 38.03% and a net margin of 17.64%. Netflix’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.74 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $451.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Monday, October 18th. UBS Group upped their target price on Netflix from $620.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Netflix from $620.00 to $737.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Cowen upped their target price on Netflix from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Erste Group upgraded Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $667.08.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

