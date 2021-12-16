Tower Bridge Advisors Sells 151,155 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Tower Bridge Advisors trimmed its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 87.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,767 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 151,155 shares during the quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in General Electric were worth $2,243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in General Electric in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in General Electric in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its stake in General Electric by 112.2% in the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 2,837 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Electric in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 3,919 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, Director Leslie Seidman acquired 1,000 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $100.59 per share, with a total value of $100,590.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 2,051 shares of company stock valued at $210,673. 0.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:GE opened at $92.08 on Thursday. General Electric has a 52-week low of $82.88 and a 52-week high of $116.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -177.08, a P/E/G ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $102.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.80.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.14. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 5.88% and a negative net margin of 0.05%. The firm had revenue of $18.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that General Electric will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 20th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -61.54%.

GE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $99.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a report on Friday, December 3rd. UBS Group upped their price objective on General Electric from $136.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on General Electric from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. TheStreet upgraded General Electric from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on General Electric from $128.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.63.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

