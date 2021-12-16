Tower Bridge Advisors Trims Stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Tower Bridge Advisors trimmed its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,477 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 484 shares during the period. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $2,580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hills Bank & Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 1,054 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,146 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,790,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 26,063 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $8,994,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 160.0% in the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 260 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 6,336 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,187,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on LMT shares. Bank of America lowered Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $440.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Cowen downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $400.00 to $375.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $394.00 to $376.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $402.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $385.00 to $340.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $380.40.

Shares of NYSE:LMT opened at $344.42 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $94.99 billion, a PE ratio of 15.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $345.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $359.34. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $319.81 and a one year high of $396.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $16.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.12 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 104.60%. Lockheed Martin’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.25 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.80 per share. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. This is a positive change from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.68%.

Lockheed Martin declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, September 23rd that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the aerospace company to purchase up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

