Tower One Wireless Corp. (OTCMKTS:TOWTF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Tower One Wireless Corp. (OTCMKTS:TOWTF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a decline of 40.5% from the November 15th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 193,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of TOWTF stock opened at $0.07 on Thursday. Tower One Wireless has a 1-year low of $0.03 and a 1-year high of $0.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.09. The company has a market cap of $6.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.50 and a beta of 0.17.

Tower One Wireless (OTCMKTS:TOWTF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 19th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.48 million for the quarter.

Tower One Wireless Corp. owns, develops, and operates build-to-suit multitenant communications structures in Argentina, Colombia, Mexico, the United States, and internationally. It engages in the leasing of space on communications sites to mobile network operators. The company also provides tower-related services, including site acquisition, zoning and permitting, structural analysis, and construction.

