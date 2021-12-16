Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) Sets New 12-Month High at $188.94

Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $188.94 and last traded at $188.35, with a volume of 418 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $186.75.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TM shares. UBS Group raised Toyota Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Toyota Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $187.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Toyota Motor in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $179.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $178.75. The stock has a market cap of $263.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.97, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.07.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $1.863 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Toyota Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.92%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Toyota Motor by 1.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,731,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Toyota Motor by 62.4% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Toyota Motor by 23.0% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Toyota Motor by 14.3% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in Toyota Motor in the second quarter valued at $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

Toyota Motor Company Profile (NYSE:TM)

Toyota Motor Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of motor vehicles and parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other. The Automotive segment designs, manufactures, assembles and sells passenger cars, minivans, trucks, and related vehicle parts and accessories.

