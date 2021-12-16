TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) Stock Price Up 9.8% on Insider Buying Activity

TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) shares shot up 9.8% on Thursday following insider buying activity. The company traded as high as $16.75 and last traded at $16.65. 6,470 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 801,187 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.17.

Specifically, Director Steven C. Lockard acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.49 per share, with a total value of $43,470.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of TPI Composites from $52.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of TPI Composites in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of TPI Composites from $42.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TPI Composites from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded TPI Composites from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TPI Composites currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.44.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.72 and a 200 day moving average of $35.62. The stock has a market cap of $613.15 million, a PE ratio of -9.15 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.82). The business had revenue of $479.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $477.77 million. TPI Composites had a negative return on equity of 25.17% and a negative net margin of 3.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TPI Composites, Inc. will post -3.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TPIC. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in TPI Composites in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of TPI Composites by 54.2% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of TPI Composites during the 3rd quarter worth $84,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of TPI Composites by 42.2% during the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TPI Composites by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,801 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. 83.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC)

TPI Composites, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of composite wind blades for the wind energy market. It operates through the following segments: United States (US); Asia; Mexico; and Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA). The US segment includes the production of wind blades in Newton, Iowa plant; and manufacturing of precision molding and assembly systems used for the manufacture of wind blades in Warren, Rhode Island facility, and composite solutions for the transportation industry.

