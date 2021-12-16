TradeUP Global Co. (NASDAQ:TUGC) Short Interest Update

TradeUP Global Co. (NASDAQ:TUGC) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, a decrease of 40.4% from the November 15th total of 8,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Shares of TradeUP Global stock opened at $9.79 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.85. TradeUP Global has a 1 year low of $9.58 and a 1 year high of $9.99.

Get TradeUP Global alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TradeUP Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $100,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TradeUP Global during the 3rd quarter valued at about $361,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TradeUP Global during the 3rd quarter valued at about $561,000. Beryl Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TradeUP Global during the 3rd quarter valued at about $912,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TradeUP Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $990,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.52% of the company’s stock.

TradeUP Global Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Story: Equal Weight Rating

Receive News & Ratings for TradeUP Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TradeUP Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.