Tranchess (CHESS) Trading 2.7% Lower Over Last Week

Tranchess (CURRENCY:CHESS) traded up 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 16th. During the last week, Tranchess has traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Tranchess has a total market cap of $96.31 million and $45.16 million worth of Tranchess was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tranchess coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.89 or 0.00003951 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,670.96 or 0.99608235 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.97 or 0.00045897 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00004975 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 22.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002140 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00004672 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.61 or 0.00032620 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $464.83 or 0.00971259 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002095 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About Tranchess

CHESS is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Tranchess’ total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 50,930,121 coins. Tranchess’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ChessCoin is a PoW&PoS hybrid cryptocurrency, in which the Proof of Work stage ended before the launch, therefore CHESS can be considered 100% Proof of Stake. ChessCoin was designed to be used as a reward for winning online chess competitions, but can be used as a currency and sent anywhere almost instantly. “

Tranchess Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tranchess directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tranchess should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tranchess using one of the exchanges listed above.

