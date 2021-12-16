Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Shares Sold by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE reduced its position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,873,324 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,904 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 1.63% of Trane Technologies worth $713,234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 39.1% during the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. 80.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE TT opened at $201.78 on Thursday. Trane Technologies plc has a twelve month low of $137.98 and a twelve month high of $207.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $47.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $187.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $188.43.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.05). Trane Technologies had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 21.78%. The firm had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. Trane Technologies’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.37%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Stephens raised their target price on Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Trane Technologies from $185.00 to $183.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Trane Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $163.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Trane Technologies from $216.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $195.08.

In other Trane Technologies news, insider Michael W. Lamach sold 49,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $9,986,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 2,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $391,170.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 95,716 shares of company stock valued at $18,696,841 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies Profile

Trane Technologies Plc is a global climate innovator, which engages in providing efficient and sustainable climate solutions to buildings, homes, and transportation. Its strategic brands include Trane and Thermo King. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment encompasses commercial heating and cooling systems, building controls, and energy services and solutions; residential heating and cooling; and transport refrigeration systems and solutions in North America and Latin America regions.

