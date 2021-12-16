Transcontinental Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSE:TCI) Short Interest Up 74.1% in November

Transcontinental Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSE:TCI) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,400 shares, an increase of 74.1% from the November 15th total of 5,400 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Transcontinental Realty Investors stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Transcontinental Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSE:TCI) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 13,996 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $473,000. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.16% of Transcontinental Realty Investors as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Transcontinental Realty Investors stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $38.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,646. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Transcontinental Realty Investors has a 12-month low of $18.61 and a 12-month high of $42.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $330.36 million, a P/E ratio of 19.81 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.96.

Transcontinental Realty Investors, Inc is a real estate investment company, which engages in the acquisition, development and ownership of residential and commercial real estate properties. The company operates through the following segments: Apartments, Commercial Buildings, Land and Others. It operates these segments through the sub categories: Same Property Portfolio, Acquired Properties, and Developed Properties in the Lease-up Phase.

