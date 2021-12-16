Transform Wealth LLC Acquires 1,351 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Transform Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 235,459 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,351 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for about 2.0% of Transform Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $17,403,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IVW. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 65,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,767,000 after purchasing an additional 2,829 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 18,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $19,678,000. Mattern Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 73,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Resource Council purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,203,000.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $83.39 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.62. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $60.70 and a 12 month high of $84.88.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

