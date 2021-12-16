Transform Wealth LLC Acquires 2,010 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Transform Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 120,175 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,010 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $8,434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of C. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 0.8% during the second quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 18,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Arjuna Capital increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 1.5% during the second quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 10,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 2.1% during the third quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 7,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Lee Financial Co increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 44.1% during the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wakefield Asset Management LLLP increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 1.3% during the second quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 12,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $887,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. 75.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE C opened at $60.24 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $67.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $122.09 billion, a PE ratio of 5.63, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.82. Citigroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.40 and a 52-week high of $80.29.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.23. Citigroup had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 13.12%. The company had revenue of $17.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 10.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.07%.

In other news, CEO Cantu Ernesto Torres sold 27,783 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $2,014,267.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on C. Odeon Capital Group upgraded Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.25 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley downgraded Citigroup from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Citigroup from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Citigroup from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Citigroup from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.65.

About Citigroup

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking; Institutional Clients Group; and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

