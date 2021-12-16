Transform Wealth LLC Acquires 29,775 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Transform Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 143,427 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,775 shares during the quarter. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $8,487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 880,760 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,115,000 after acquiring an additional 13,716 shares in the last quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 66,705 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,947,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 457,106 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,047,000 after acquiring an additional 67,741 shares in the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1,462.8% during the 3rd quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 57,964 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,430,000 after buying an additional 54,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank Sioux Falls lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 130.3% during the 3rd quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 7,070 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. 72.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BMY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $71.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.22.

Bristol-Myers Squibb stock opened at $60.61 on Thursday. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1-year low of $53.22 and a 1-year high of $69.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.90.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.08. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 11.89% and a positive return on equity of 43.05%. The business had revenue of $11.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.63 EPS. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. This is an increase from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -81.67%.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total value of $1,516,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Autenried Paul Von sold 17,353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.92, for a total value of $987,732.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 60,716 shares of company stock worth $3,553,545. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

