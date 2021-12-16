Transform Wealth LLC Acquires 31,094 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Transform Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 611.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,177 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,094 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises 1.6% of Transform Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $14,268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 108.3% during the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Lee Financial Co boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 48.1% during the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 77 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth $37,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO opened at $432.75 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $421.80 and its 200-day moving average is $408.54. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $334.11 and a twelve month high of $435.41.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

