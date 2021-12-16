Transform Wealth LLC Boosts Holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Transform Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,477 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $7,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 0.8% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 134,134 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $12,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 5.4% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 39,689 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $3,757,000 after buying an additional 2,050 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC grew its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 65.6% during the second quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 111,745 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $10,492,000 after buying an additional 44,263 shares in the last quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. grew its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 2.0% during the second quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. now owns 159,890 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $15,012,000 after buying an additional 3,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 32.8% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 30,140 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,830,000 after buying an additional 7,441 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FANG traded up $2.75 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $106.50. 21,787 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,737,929. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.00 and a 52 week high of $117.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $109.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $19.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.04, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.54.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.13. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 165.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 11.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a boost from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is currently 104.17%.

In other Diamondback Energy news, VP Daniel N. Wesson sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total value of $260,352.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Russell Pantermuehl sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.93, for a total transaction of $1,149,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,900 shares of company stock worth $3,888,757. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $148.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $112.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $147.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.16.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

