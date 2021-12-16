Transform Wealth LLC Buys 2,196 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Transform Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 133,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,196 shares during the period. AbbVie accounts for 1.6% of Transform Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $14,379,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 294.3% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. 65.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 50,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $6,042,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 51,844 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.38, for a total value of $6,033,604.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 282,752 shares of company stock valued at $34,342,687. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ABBV. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Societe Generale upgraded AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on AbbVie from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $134.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.69.

AbbVie stock opened at $130.23 on Thursday. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.55 and a twelve month high of $130.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $115.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $230.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.01, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.82.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.11. AbbVie had a return on equity of 166.05% and a net margin of 13.66%. The company had revenue of $14.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.41 per share. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is 123.81%.

About AbbVie

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

