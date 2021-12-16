Transform Wealth LLC Buys 2,663 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Transform Wealth LLC raised its stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,663 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $7,280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 112,447,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,187,314,000 after buying an additional 4,670,450 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,417,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,049,714,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538,627 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 265,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,305,000 after purchasing an additional 6,455 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA lifted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 22,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,989 shares during the period. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,038,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,578,000 after purchasing an additional 6,934 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

In other news, EVP Bernard J. Clark sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $25,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Bernard J. Clark sold 29,977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.16, for a total value of $2,343,002.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,190,330 shares of company stock valued at $96,454,888. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SCHW shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Charles Schwab from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on Charles Schwab from $94.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Bank of America began coverage on Charles Schwab in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Charles Schwab from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Charles Schwab from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.00.

Shares of Charles Schwab stock traded up $2.77 on Thursday, hitting $84.37. The company had a trading volume of 108,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,825,580. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.14 and a beta of 1.03. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1 year low of $50.61 and a 1 year high of $84.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $80.72 and a 200-day moving average of $75.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 30.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 86.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.38%.

Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

Recommended Story: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.