Transform Wealth LLC Has $10.38 Million Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Transform Wealth LLC reduced its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,159 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 794 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific accounts for 1.2% of Transform Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $10,375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 577.8% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 61 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 57.6% in the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 52 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 65.0% in the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 66 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the second quarter worth $35,000. 85.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE TMO opened at $655.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 3.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $621.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $562.61. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a twelve month low of $433.52 and a twelve month high of $666.65. The stock has a market cap of $258.39 billion, a PE ratio of 30.47, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.74.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $5.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.67 by $1.09. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 28.14%. The business had revenue of $9.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is 4.83%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, September 23rd that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical research company to reacquire up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities analysts have commented on TMO shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $595.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Thermo Fisher Scientific has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $618.20.

In other news, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 22,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $638.10, for a total transaction of $14,389,155.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Mark Stevenson sold 26,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $632.69, for a total transaction of $17,035,178.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 76,400 shares of company stock valued at $48,437,702. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

