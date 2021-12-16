Transform Wealth LLC Has $3.81 Million Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Transform Wealth LLC cut its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,778 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 457 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $3,809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LOW. Camden National Bank grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 2,291 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 1.9% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 78,872 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $15,299,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 26.9% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,357 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $845,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 6.5% in the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 20,153 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,909,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231 shares during the period. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 4.5% in the second quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,036 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $977,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. 74.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LOW. Wedbush boosted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $231.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “inline” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $215.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $256.61.

NYSE:LOW traded down $2.01 on Thursday, hitting $255.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,737,960. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $237.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $211.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.31. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $150.84 and a one year high of $263.31.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $22.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.06 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 25,100.30% and a net margin of 8.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.98 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 27.80%.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

