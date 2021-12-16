Transform Wealth LLC Has $4.82 Million Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Transform Wealth LLC trimmed its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 88,470 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,527 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $4,815,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CSCO. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Cisco Systems by 87.8% during the 2nd quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 494 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Cisco Systems by 244.8% during the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 669 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI raised its position in Cisco Systems by 48.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 705 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.75% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CSCO traded up $0.31 on Thursday, reaching $60.24. The company had a trading volume of 307,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,230,666. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $254.07 billion, a PE ratio of 22.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $56.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.67. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.35 and a 12 month high of $60.27.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.02. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.44% and a return on equity of 30.59%. The business had revenue of $12.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.98 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 55.02%.

In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 162,959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total transaction of $9,036,076.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.34, for a total transaction of $27,303.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 176,149 shares of company stock valued at $9,760,545. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CSCO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Erste Group upgraded Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. JMP Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Cisco Systems from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.35.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

