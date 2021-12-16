Transform Wealth LLC Has $4 Million Holdings in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX)

Transform Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX) by 52.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,339 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,306 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.53% of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF worth $3,996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 31,700.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 954 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF in the second quarter valued at about $221,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF in the second quarter valued at about $250,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 8.8% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 7,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF in the second quarter valued at about $329,000.

NYSEARCA:MLPX traded up $0.46 on Thursday, reaching $34.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,717. Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF has a 1-year low of $26.63 and a 1-year high of $40.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.00.

