Transform Wealth LLC Has $9.50 Million Stock Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Transform Wealth LLC cut its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 379 shares during the quarter. Deere & Company comprises about 1.1% of Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $9,495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DE. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 17.7% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 26.3% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,392,000 after buying an additional 2,593 shares during the period. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the second quarter worth $210,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 3.3% during the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 5,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,975,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, HGK Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the second quarter worth $308,000. Institutional investors own 75.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on DE shares. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $354.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $375.00 to $398.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $346.00 to $297.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $375.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $442.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $405.18.

DE opened at $343.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $349.31 and its 200 day moving average is $353.94. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $259.64 and a fifty-two week high of $400.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.11, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.06.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 24th. The industrial products company reported $4.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.90 by $0.22. Deere & Company had a net margin of 13.55% and a return on equity of 37.66%. The company had revenue of $10.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 22.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.12%.

In related news, insider John H. Stone sold 10,035 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.82, for a total transaction of $3,500,408.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

