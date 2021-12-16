Transform Wealth LLC Increases Stock Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Transform Wealth LLC boosted its stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 367.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,546 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,648 shares during the quarter. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $2,655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 467.4% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 244 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 325.4% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 268 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in General Dynamics by 168.1% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 311 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.08% of the company’s stock.

GD has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $176.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of General Dynamics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $220.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. UBS Group upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $220.00 to $245.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.50.

Shares of GD traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $207.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,069,889. The company’s 50-day moving average is $201.43 and its 200-day moving average is $196.88. General Dynamics Co. has a 52-week low of $144.50 and a 52-week high of $210.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.70, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The aerospace company reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.10. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 21.32%. The firm had revenue of $9.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.90 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is presently 40.86%.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

