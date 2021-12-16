Transform Wealth LLC Sells 105,235 Shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Transform Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in WestRock (NYSE:WRK) by 65.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 54,954 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 105,235 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in WestRock were worth $2,738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of WestRock by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,153,272 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,604,757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605,498 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of WestRock by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,987,226 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,595,921,000 after acquiring an additional 459,434 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of WestRock by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,945,992 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $635,766,000 after acquiring an additional 504,456 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of WestRock by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,394,769 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $340,329,000 after acquiring an additional 482,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WestRock by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,924,839 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $261,405,000 after acquiring an additional 264,941 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.78% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director James E. Nevels sold 3,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.45, for a total value of $150,822.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WRK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist initiated coverage on WestRock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, November 1st. Truist Securities began coverage on WestRock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded WestRock from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of WestRock in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.42.

Shares of NYSE:WRK traded up $1.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $44.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,882,365. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.96, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $47.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.31. WestRock has a fifty-two week low of $40.04 and a fifty-two week high of $62.03.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5 billion. WestRock had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 4.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that WestRock will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. This is an increase from WestRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. WestRock’s payout ratio is currently 32.05%.

WestRock Company Profile

WestRock Co engages in the provision of paper and packaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging. The Corrugated Packaging segment consists of its containerboard mill and corrugated packaging operations, as well as recycling operations. The Consumer Packaging segment includes consumer mills, folding carton, beverage, merchandising displays, and partition operations.

