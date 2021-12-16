Transform Wealth LLC Sells 249 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Transform Wealth LLC decreased its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,588 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 249 shares during the period. Broadcom makes up approximately 1.1% of Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $9,984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AVGO. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Broadcom during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Broadcom by 588.9% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in Broadcom during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Broadcom by 46.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 104 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Broadcom by 48,264.0% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,182 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 24,132 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

In related news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 4,517 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $504.92, for a total value of $2,280,723.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez purchased 152 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $489.54 per share, with a total value of $74,410.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AVGO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $564.00 to $659.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $550.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $640.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $564.00 to $659.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $600.00 to $665.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $646.97.

NASDAQ AVGO opened at $639.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.41. The company has a market capitalization of $263.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.93. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $416.96 and a one year high of $644.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $547.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $504.86.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $7.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.74 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.36 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 46.74% and a net margin of 24.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.58 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 27.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 9th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to purchase up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be given a $4.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 21st. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.60. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 96.00%.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

Featured Story: Float

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.