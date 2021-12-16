Transform Wealth LLC Sells 2,812 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Transform Wealth LLC trimmed its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 136,095 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,812 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC owned about 0.07% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $8,713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 54.5% during the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $94,922,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 10.0% during the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,284,000 after purchasing an additional 4,667 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.1% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 47,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,040,000 after purchasing an additional 1,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 29.8% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 644,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,235,000 after purchasing an additional 147,783 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $72.36 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $69.26. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $52.60 and a 12-month high of $73.53.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

