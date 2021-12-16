Transform Wealth LLC Sells 2,950 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Transform Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 6.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,079 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,950 shares during the quarter. Accenture comprises approximately 1.6% of Transform Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $14,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 11.4% in the third quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 6,948 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,223,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the period. Parkwood LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,446,000. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,306,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 9.8% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 40,182 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $12,855,000 after acquiring an additional 3,589 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 4.3% in the second quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 38,244 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $11,274,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Accenture alerts:

ACN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Accenture from $330.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Accenture from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Accenture from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Accenture in a research report on Sunday, September 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $356.59.

In other news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 581 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.78, for a total transaction of $194,507.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 5,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.33, for a total transaction of $1,984,956.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,219 shares of company stock worth $9,512,564. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Accenture stock opened at $375.30 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $358.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $330.57. The company has a market cap of $237.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.02, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.14. Accenture plc has a 12-month low of $241.73 and a 12-month high of $381.15.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $13.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.42 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 29.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.70 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 10.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 14th were given a dividend of $0.97 per share. This is an increase from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 13th. Accenture’s payout ratio is presently 42.40%.

Accenture declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, September 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information technology services provider to buy up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Accenture

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Read More: Cyclical Stocks – What You Should Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.